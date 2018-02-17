An anti-terrorism court in eastern Pakistan on Saturday handed down four death sentences and a life sentence to the man convicted of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, a crime that had shocked the entire nation.

Imran Ali, 23, was convicted by the Lahore court on four different accounts and received four death sentences for kidnapping, rape, murder and terrorism, as well as life imprisonment for committing an unnatural act with a minor, the attorney general of Punjab, Syed Ehtesham Qadir, told EFE.