Nawaz Sharif (L), former Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sep 26, 2017 (reissued Apr 13, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks in Lahore, Pakistan, May 20, 2013 (reissued Dec 24, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday granted bail of six weeks to a former prime minister for health reasons.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year sentence for corruption.