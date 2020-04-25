An Iranian woman prays outside of the Saleh Shrine on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, 24 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A man sells roasted chicken on a road during Muslims holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

People break the fast on a road, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

Women sell camel milk on the road during Muslims holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

People distribute free food as time to break the fast approaches, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

A laborer waits to break the fast on a road, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

A vendor carries Chicken at a market during Muslims holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER