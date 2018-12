Asif Ali Zardari, former President of Pakistan and co-chairman of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party, speaks to supporters on the 39th anniversary of the death of the party's founder and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in Gari Khuda Buksh, near Larkana, Pakistan, Apr 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WAQAR HUSSEIN

Pakistan's government decided on Thursday to ban former president Asif Ali Zardari and another 171 people, linked to a money laundering case being probed by the Supreme Court, from leaving the country.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet has decided to include Zardari, of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, and another 171 people on the Exit Control List, which prevents those on it from leaving the country.