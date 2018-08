Dutch right-wing populist 'Partij voor de Vrijheid' (Party for the Freedom) leader Geert Wilders delivers a speech at a rally in support of British far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson, in Whitehall, central London, Britain, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

People burn a mock up of the Netherlands flag with a photo of Dutch politician Geert Wilders as they shout slogans during a protest against the politician in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

An Islamic political party has called off a protest against a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Muhammad that was organized by a Dutch lawmaker after he cancelled the event, a party official told EFE Friday.

Thousands of supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik, who had started from the eastern city of Lahore in 300 buses and trucks and dozens of smaller vehicles on Wednesday, remained on the outskirts of the capital after Dutch MP Geert Wilders cancelled the contest.