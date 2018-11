Pakistani journalists shout slogans against the harassment of journalists by armed men who entered the Karachi Press Club, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Dozens of Pakistani journalists on Friday gathered in the southern city of Karachi to protest after they were allegedly harassed and intimidated by a group of armed men, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

According to the joint secretary of the Karachi Press Club, Niamat Khan, dozens of gunmen in plainclothes had entered the club on Thursday night and aggressively hounded journalists while inspecting several rooms of the building.