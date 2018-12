Pakistani children light earthen lamps to mark the third anniversary of the Peshawar school attack, in Quetta, Pakistan, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAYYAZ AHMED

The Pakistani army on Sunday said that 310 people have been sentenced to death over terrorism charges by special military courts since they were established in 2015.

Major-General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Sunday said that, the military courts had received 717 terrorist cases and has ruled on 546 of them, handing out death sentences in 310 cases.