Muhammad Fayyaz reassembles his home-made aircraft after the police released him from custody at his home in a village in Arifwala, near Multan, Pakistan, Apr. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Muhammad Fayyaz, the mane who was arrested for building a home made aircraft, sits with his family as he talks with journalist at his home in a village in Arifwala, near Multan, Pakistan, Apr. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

A popcorn seller in Pakistan is waiting for the country’s Civil Aviation Authority to allow him to fly his homemade airplane after police had stopped him from performing an unauthorized take-off.

On Thursday, the police had returned the plane they had confiscated from Muhammad Fayaz on Mar. 31, after stopping him from taking off using a metal link road as a makeshift runway near his village.