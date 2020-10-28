Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, in a letter to other Muslim leaders, accused Europe of attacking and ridiculing Islam and called on them to raise their voices against Islamophobia.
Pakistani prime minister accuses Europe of disrespecting Islam
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani administered Kashmir, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL
Pakistani people shout slogans during a demonstration against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 27 October 2020. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
People burn a picture of French President Macron during a protest against his comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in islamabad, Paki?stan, 27 October 2020. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
People burn pictures of French President Macron during a protest against his comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in islamabad, Pakistan, 27 October 2020. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
