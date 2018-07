Pakistani stockbrokers monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani stockbrokers monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

The KSE 100 Index of the Karachi Stock Exchange Thursday reached 42,136 points, after opening at 41,339 points, following unofficial results from the Pakistani general elections, which former cricketer Imran Khan is widely expected to win.

While final results were being awaited, the KSE 100 closed the day at 42,077 points, almost 1,000 points higher than at the opening bell.