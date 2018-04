Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hold his portraits during a protest after the Supreme Court barred him from being head of his ruling political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wear headbands reading in Urdu 'Blind Justice' during a protest after the Supreme Court barred him from leading the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, in Multan, Pakistan, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif talks with journalists after he appeared before an accountability court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sept. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

The Pakistani Supreme Court on Friday imposed a lifetime ban on politicians from holding office after they have been legally disqualified, removing an ambiguity over whether former PM Nawaz Sharif's ban over corruption charges was permanent or for a specific period.

The five-judge bench ruled unanimously that disqualifications based on article 62 of the Constitution, that states that politicians should be "honest", is for life, a Supreme Court source speaking on conditions of anonymity told EFE.