Suspect Imran Ali (C), who is suspected of raping and killing minor girls in Kasur, is pushed into a police vehicle,bringing him to a hearing at an anti-terrorist court in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

People light earthen lamps to protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected an appeal against the death sentence of a man convicted of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in the eastern city of Kasur, a crime which shocked the country at the beginning of the year and triggered protests in several cities nationwide.

On Feb. 17, Imran Ali, 23, was given four death sentences and one life term in jail for kidnapping, rape, murder and terrorism following a four-day trial.