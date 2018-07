A party cap of a supporters of political party Awami National Party (ANP) lying on the ground at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted Haroon Bilour a leader of political party Awami National Party during an election campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A supporter of political party Awami National Party, receives medical treatment after he was injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted ANP leader Haroon Bilour during an election campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Supporters of political party Awami National Party carry the body of their leader Haroon Bilour after he was killed in a suicide bomb attack, during an election campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

The Pakistani Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an election campaign meeting, which killed 20 people and wounded 66.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani said in a statement that the group had sent the suicide bomber to kill Haroon Bilour, a leader of the regional secular formation Awami National Party, who died in the attack on late Tuesday night in Peshawar, capital of the northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.