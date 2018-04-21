Traders from Pakistan's North Waziristan have called off a week-long protest in Islamabad after the army agreed to compensate them for losses to their businesses owing to an anti-terror operation in the region, an organizer told EFE on Saturday.

The association had began the protest last week after an year of unsuccessful talks with the provincial government in North Waziristan, where they have already carried out several protests to demand that the government and the army help them in rebuilding businesses destroyed in an anti-terror campaign.