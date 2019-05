Saif ul Malook (C) lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was cleared of blasphemy by the supreme court last year, speaks to journalists during an appeal against her acquittal, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

People shout slogans as they protest the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov.8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam rally to protest the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov.8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (F) shout slogans during a protest against the acquittal of Asia Bibi a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

People hold an effigy of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov.21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Pakistani Christian woman, who was on a death row for blasphemy before she was acquitted in 2018 after years in jail, has left Pakistan and arrived in Canada to reunite with her family, her lawyer and government sources said on Wednesday.

Asia Bibi, a mother of five, left for Canada on Tuesday and has landed there after leaving Pakistan where she faced death threats from Islamist groups despite being exonerated by the Supreme Court.