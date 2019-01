Saif-ul-Malook, Pakistani lawyer of Asia Bibi during a prayer service in the Great Church of Vianen, the Netherlands, Nov. 8, 2018 for the Pakistani Asia Bibi, the Christian who spent years on death row. EPA-EFE/Piroschka van de Wouw

People protesting the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov.8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

The lawyer of a Pakistani Christian woman, cleared of blasphemy charges last year, on Tuesday said he hoped that she would clear the final hurdle to be free forever as the Supreme Court hears a review petition of her acquittal.

"Insha Allah (God willing) the review petition will be dismissed and Asia Bibi will be a free woman forever," Saiful Malook told EFE.