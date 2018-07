Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard as people wait to cast their ballot at a polling station during general elections in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a suspected suicide bomb attack outside a polling station during general elections in Quetta, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Pakistani Police stand guard outside a police station during general elections in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Voters show their National Identity Cards as they line up to cast their ballot during general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistanis brave threat of violence to vote in elections

Millions of Pakistanis were expected to turn out for parliamentary elections on Wednesday, despite the threat of violence by extremist militant groups.

At least 31 people were killed in Quetta in western Pakistan in a suicide bombing targeting a polling station earlier on Wednesday.