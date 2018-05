People demonstrate in a rally at the place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland,May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The Palestinian National Authority on Tuesday petitioned the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and the recent actions of the Israeli armed forces against protesters in the Gaza Strip that killed over 60 people.

A spokesperson for the PNA told EFE that Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki met with ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the Hague early in the day.