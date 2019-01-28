Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah speaks during an opening ceremony of a medical center in the West Bank village of Beit Ula, near Hebron, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) waves as he attends an opening ceremony of a medical center in the West Bank village of Beit Ula, near Hebron, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestine's Prime Minister on Monday has put his position as head of the Palestinian National Authority's Government at the president's disposal amid a reshuffle, according to his official Twitter account.

Rami Hamdallah made the announcement after the Fatah Central Committee suggested the formation of a new government that included the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and independents in a meeting held on Sunday led by President Mahmoud Abbas, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA.