An exterior view on the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BART MAAT

The State of Palestine is to join a chemical weapons disarmament treaty next month, the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Wednesday.

The OPCW, which seeks to permanently rid the world of chemical weapons, said the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention would come into effect on June 16.