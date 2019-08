Democratic Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib listens to the testimony of Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, July 18, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

(Update 2: Changes slug, headline, adds Tlaib's decision not to travel to Israel)

Washington, Aug 16 (efe-epa).- A Palestinian-American member of the United States House of Representatives who had received permission from Israel to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in the occupied West Bank, on condition that she would not promote boycotts of the Jewish state during her trip, said Friday she has desisted from her travel plans.