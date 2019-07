Yasser a-Shteiwi sits by Abdel Rahman's bedside in the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, Tel Aviv, Israel on Jul, 26, 2019. EFE/ Pablo Duer

Nine-year-old Abdel Rahman a-Shteiwi is bound to a hospital bed in an induced coma with a bandage covering his right eye and much of his forehead.

Underneath the covering, there is a gunshot wound he sustained while playing in a neighbor's yard in his home village in the occupied West Bank, just a few hundred meters from a protest Israeli forces were trying to suppress.