Palestinians stand opposite Israelil snipers during a protest near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Shadow of Palestinians protesters during a protest near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian boy was killed after Israeli forces opened fire during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip Wednesday night.

Fifteen-year-old Moemen Abu Eyada was shot in the head during clashes that broke out Wednesday night in the east of Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip, said the spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry, Ashraf al Qedra.