Palestinian students play outdoors during the first day of school in the West Bank village of Khalat Aldabie, east of Yatta, 29 August 2018. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian students attend a class outdoors during the first day of school in the West Bank village of Khalat Aldabie, east of Yatta, 29 August 2018. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian children head to school on the first day of the new school year, in Sosia village, near Yatta, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, 29 August 2018. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian child heads to school on the first day of the new school year, in Sosia village, near Yatta, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, 29 August 2018. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian schoolchildren tied up their shoelaces again Wednesday morning, ready to return to class after summer vacation despite the challenges they face living under Israel's occupation, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Palestinian kids who reside in the village of Sosia, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, had to travel about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) to reach their school, some on foot and some enjoying the ride on donkeys.