Palestinians take part during the clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians protesters after Friday protest near the border in the east Gaza City on, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

A young Palestinian man died on Friday from wounds he sustained from Israeli fire during Gaza-Israel border protests, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The death of 19-year-old Amjad Hamdouna, who was injured on July 14, raised the death toll to 161 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the weekly border Great March of Return protests started on Mar. 30.