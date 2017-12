Palestinian protesters leave after clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian man died Saturday of injuries he suffered in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border of the Gaza Strip.

The clashes took place Friday during demonstrations against the United States' decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.