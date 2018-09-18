Israeli army soldiers are seen during a night raid in Yatta, south of the city of Hebron, the West Bank, June 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A young Palestinian man died in Israeli army custody on Monday, hours after being arrested in a pre-dawn raid from his home in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed to EFE.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Mohammad Zaghloul Rimawi, 24, was beaten unconscious in his bed during the raid and stripped of his clothes before being taken into custody, according to the head of Beit Rima municipality, Yazan Rimawi.