A senior Palestinian diplomat on Monday criticized United States President Donald Trump's administration over its decision to close the diplomatic mission of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington DC.

PLO secretary general Saeb Erekat said the move - which leaves Palestinians with no formal diplomatic presence in the US - was a further blow to all Palestinians, as it comes shortly after the Trump administration cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.