The Palestinian resistance faction Islamic Jihad announced Saturday it would stop firing rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel after agreeing to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire.
Gaza had appeared on the brink of another war overnight Friday, as Islamic Jihad responded to Israel's killing and wounding of Palestinian demonstrators earlier in the day along the Gaza-Israel boundary with nearly 40 rockets, which caused no injuries, leading Israel to retaliate with almost 100 airstrikes that wounded nine Palestinians, according to medical sources in the strip.