Israeli soldiers at rest in a shaded outpost along the border with the Gaza Strip at Kibbutz Nir Am, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2018 as a ceasefire goes into effect between the military forces in the Gaza Strip and Israel. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli soldiers playing backgammon as they rest in the shade at an outpost along the border with the Gaza Strip at Kibbutz Nir Am, Israel, Oct. 27, 2018 as a ceasefire goes into effect between the military forces in the Gaza Strip and Israel. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israelis stand looking at an Israeli Air Force Iron Dome anti-missile missile system on the outskirts of Sderot, southern Israel, on Oct. 27, 2018 as a ceasefire goes into effect between the military forces in the Gaza Strip and Israel. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

The Palestinian resistance faction Islamic Jihad announced Saturday it would stop firing rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel after agreeing to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire.

Gaza had appeared on the brink of another war overnight Friday, as Islamic Jihad responded to Israel's killing and wounding of Palestinian demonstrators earlier in the day along the Gaza-Israel boundary with nearly 40 rockets, which caused no injuries, leading Israel to retaliate with almost 100 airstrikes that wounded nine Palestinians, according to medical sources in the strip.