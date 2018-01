Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank city of Hebron, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A 24-year-old Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian ministry of health reported.

A ministry spokesperson identified the victim as Ahmed Abdel Jaber but could give no further details about the shooting, which took place in the West Bank border town of Jayus, near Qalqilya.