Palestinian protester holds a molotove during clashes with Israeli troops at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank City of Nablus, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

One Palestinian was killed and more than 100 others wounded Friday when Israeli troops opened fire on protesters in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

Mahmud Nakhleh, 18, was taken to a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah with a bullet-wound in his abdomen and died on the operating table, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry said.