A Palestinian flag flies over a boat of Palestinian fisherman in Gaza port, west of Gaza City, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mohammed Saber

A Palestinian fisherman from Gaza was shot dead by the Israeli navy on Wednesday near the maritime boundary with Israel, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The killing comes a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza halted two days of intense airstrikes and rocket fire, which killed seven Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.