Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and the new unity government Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (R) during the swearing in ceremony of the government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, June 2, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah speaks during an opening ceremony of a medical center in the West Bank village of Beit Ula, near Hebron, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestine's prime minister Tuesday submitted his government's resignation following a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after he put his position as head of the Palestinian National Authority's government at the president's disposal, according to a cabinet statement.

Rami Hamdallah's decision came after the Fatah Central Committee suggested the formation of a new government that included the Palestine Liberation Organization and independents in a meeting Sunday led by President Mahmoud Abbas, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.