Palestine's prime minister Tuesday submitted his government's resignation following a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after he put his position as head of the Palestinian National Authority's government at the president's disposal, according to a cabinet statement.
Rami Hamdallah's decision came after the Fatah Central Committee suggested the formation of a new government that included the Palestine Liberation Organization and independents in a meeting Sunday led by President Mahmoud Abbas, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.