First responders at the scene of an attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Paramedics remove a body from the scene of a shooting rampage by a Palestinian in Bnei Brak, Israel, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

First responders at the scene of attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Five Israelis are dead after a Palestinian man armed with a rifle opened fire Tuesday on passersby in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, authorities said.

Paramedics pronounced four people dead at the scene and a fifth died later at the hospital, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross. The assailant was fatally shot by police.