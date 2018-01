Member of al-Tamimi family mourn the death of 17-year-old Palestinian Mosab al-Tamimi, in Ramallah hospital, Jan 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A young Palestinian was on Wednesday shot dead by the Israeli army during clashes near the West Bank town of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The 17-year-old teenager, identified as Musab al-Tamimi, was severely wounded when he arrived at the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah and eventually succumbed to his wounds, according to the ministry and the Red Crescent.