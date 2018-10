Israeli soldiers search between Palestinian houses near the West Bank City of Nablus, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

A young Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army early Wednesday and 11 others were injured during confrontations with Israeli forces carrying out a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank town of Tammun, a Palestinian medical source said.

Mohamed Bisharat, 21, was shot with live ammunition in the chest, the medical source confirmed to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.