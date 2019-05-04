Almost 100 rockets have been launched into Israel from Gaza prompting the Israeli army to retaliate with airstrikes.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, a Palestinian man was killed and six others injured in the strikes.
Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
