Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lays a wreath at the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a speech after laying a wreath at the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian children gather in front of the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

The leader of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank on Sunday said the creation of an independent Palestinian state was being blocked by the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, according to the semi-official Palestinian news agency Maan.

Mahmoud Abbas spoke at a ceremony commemorating the 14th anniversary of the death of Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.