The President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (C-L) is received upon his arrival by the Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra (C-R) in Havana, Cuba, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

The president of the Palestinian National Authority has arrived in Cuba where he will meet with the country's new president on Friday during his two-day visit.

On arriving in Havana from Chile on Thursday night, Mahmoud Abbas was received by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra, during which he did not make any statements to the press.