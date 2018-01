Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L), Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb (C), and Egyptian Coptic Pope Tawadros II (L), Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Marc Episcopate (R), attend Azhar's International Conference in Support of Jerusalem, at the Al-Azhar Conference Center, Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during Azhar's International Conference in Support of Jerusalem, at the Al-Azhar Conference Center, Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The President of the Palestinian National Authority on Wednesday said that protests against the United States decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has left 30 people dead, 7,000 wounded and some 1,000 imprisoned.

Mahmoud Abbas made his remarks on the opening day of al-Azhar International Conference in Support of Jerusalem held in Cairo, stressing that Palestinians will continue to defend their demands peacefully.