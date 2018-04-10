Israeli troops (top, background) aim green laser pointers at Palestinian protesters during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Dec 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization on Tuesday urged the international community to investigate a video from last year in which an Israeli soldier filmed another soldier shooting an unarmed Palestinian civilian in Gaza, an action which the army denounced as contrary to their containment norms.

Saeb Erekat said in a statement that the video was an example of what he considers Israeli war crimes and, in his view, underlines the need for the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into Israel.