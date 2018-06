Palestinian relatives and family members attend the funeral of Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi, 21, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, on June 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHADI HATEM

A 21-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead on Wednesday by an Israeli soldier in the town of Nabi Salih in northern Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed.

According to the Twitter account of the Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, the man was one of a group of "more than 10" Palestinians who threw rocks at Israeli soldiers during an arrest operation, whereupon a soldier who had been struck by a rock opened fire, mortally wounding the man.