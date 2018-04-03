A Palestinian protester takes part during clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Gaza Strip, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A young Palestinian man on Tuesday was shot dead by Israeli forces during protests by dozens of Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border, Gaza's Ministry of Health stated.

Ahmad Omar, 25, is the first Palestinian killed since Friday's mass demonstrations, in which 18 Palestinians were killed and around 1,400 wounded by the Israeli army, which opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas on over 30,000 demonstrators attempting to reach the Gaza-Israel border as part of the "Great March of Return."