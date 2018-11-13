Israelis take cover after a "red alert" was declared near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Mourners carry the body of Muhammad Odeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral in Beit Lahiya, in the Gaza Strip, on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Relatives of Muhammad Odeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, attend his funeral in Beit Lahiya, in the Gaza Strip, on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinian militias in Gaza on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to a ceasefire after two days of escalating tension and firing more than 460 rockets fired into Israel, to which the Israelis responded with 160 airstrikes carried out on positions in the enclave.

The flare-up of violence was triggered by an Israeli military operation near the Gaza town of Khan Yunis on Sunday night in which seven militants and an Israeli soldier died and to which the Gaza militants responded by launching dozens of rockets into Israeli territory.