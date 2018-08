Fighters from Al Aqsa Martyrs brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement attend the funeral of a Palestinian, who was reportedly killed in clashes with Israeli troops a day earlier, in Gaza City, on Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

A 15-year-old Palestinian who was injured by Israeli army gunfire during protests in Gaza died on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said that Moaz al-Sory had been wounded near the refugee camp of al-Bureij after being shot in the stomach during Friday's Great Return March in the vicinity of the separation fence between Gaza and Israel.