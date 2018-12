A Palestinian photographer Moahmmed Asad holds his destroyed camera after it was allegedly hit by bullets fired by Israeli troops during the clahses after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throw stones by his slingshot at israeli troops during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry the body of 16-year old Mohammed Jahjouh after he was allegedly shot dead during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian minor was killed and 12 others were wounded on Friday as the Israeli army opened fire at crowds protesting near the Gaza Strip-Israel boundary, an official source announced.

The Gaza Health Ministry informed that a 16-year-old Palestinian named Mohamed Jahjouh was fatally shot in the neck by Israeli soldiers deployed near the boundary during the weekly rallies as part of what Palestinians call the Great March of Return.