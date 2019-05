Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Fighters with the Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stand around the body of al-Qassam fighter Abdallah Abu Malouh during his funeral in the Al-Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

An infant and her pregnant mother died Saturday in Gaza City in Israeli airstrikes that followed the launch hours earlier of more than 200 rockets into the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

That source said 14-month-old Seba Abu Arar and her pregnant mother, 37-year-old Falastin Abu Arar, died after one of the airstrikes targeting militant infrastructure landed near their home on the east side of Gaza City.