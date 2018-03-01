The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Aloysio Nunes (2-R) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki (2-L) wave uopn the arrive for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not seen) in the West Bank City of Ramallah, Mar 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Aloysio Nunes (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meet in the West Bank City of Ramallah, Mar 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday met with Brazil's foreign minister in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where he brought him up to date on the regional situation and his latest initiative to revive the peace process with Israel.

Abbas presented Aloysio Nunes with his proposal to hold an international conference in mid-2018 as a first step toward unblocking the Middle East peace process, from which would emerge a "multilateral international mechanism" that would facilitate negotiations with Israel, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.