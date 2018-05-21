Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, at his headquarter in the West Bank town of Ramallah, on May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

The Palestinian president remained in the hospital on Monday with a fever but was expected to be discharged later in the day, a Palestinian official confirmed to EFE.

Mahmoud Abbas, 82, was hospitalized on Sunday for the third time in a week.