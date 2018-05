Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (C) surrounded by his sons and his doctors talking a walk at the hospital in Ramallah, West bank, on May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Thaer Ghanaim HANDOUT

The president of the Palestinian National Authority, who has spent the past few days hospitalized due to pneumonia, on Saturday remained in the clinic with no planned discharge date, according to hospital sources.

Said Saharana, the director of Istishari hospital in Ramallah, confirmed that President Mahmoud Abbas, 82, will remain in the hospital until he finishes his treatment.